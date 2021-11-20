Mothers and Daughters: See How Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Daughters Grew Up

It would seem that only yesterday Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had daughters Esmeralda and Amada, and today the girls are already seven and five years old. Actors rarely go out and do not post photos of children on social networks, so we have not seen the couple’s daughters for a long time. And in the meantime they have grown noticeably!

Eva Mendes with her daughter Esmeralda.

Paparazzi photographed the couple in Los Angeles during a visit to the dentist. Dressed in a red sundress, Eve led Esmeralda by the hand, and Ryan carried the tired Amada in his arms. Internet users noted that the girls are very similar to their mother.

Ryan Gosling, 40, and Eva Mendes, 47, met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and have been inseparable ever since. According to the actress, before meeting with Gosling, she did not plan to have children. “Then I met Ryan, and everything changed,” Mendes said in an interview. – I fell in love with him and realized that I want children. Children from Ryan. “

Eva Mendes with her daughters

In 2014, Esmeralda was born to the couple, and two years later Amada was born. Since then, Eva stopped acting in films and focused on raising girls – and she does not regret it at all. “I develop more at home than at work,” Mendes said. – Every day I learn from my girls. I just recently got out of survival mode and began to feel like a human again. “

Photo: Legion-Media