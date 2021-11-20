New Lincoln Zephyr continues the line of sedans of the brand – Autoreview

In its homeland in America, Lincoln no longer sells sedans: the local range now consists only of crossovers and SUVs. Another thing is China, where buyers are still willing to take cars. Therefore, a new Lincoln Zephyr sedan has been developed for the local market, which premiered at the Guangzhou Motor Show.

The name Zephyr for Lincoln is historical – this is the name of the “younger” model of the company from 1936 to 1942. Then the Lincoln Zephyr appeared in the range only in 2005, but already in 2006 this car was given the MKZ index. So now is the third appearance of Zephyr. And this is the first Lincoln sedan, the production of which will be established in China – at the facilities of the Changan Ford joint venture.

The Lincoln Zephyr was developed primarily by the Chinese Science and Technology Center, albeit with the involvement of specialists from the California bureau of Ford. And the closest relative of the new sedan is the cross-liftback Ford Evos, which has recently entered the PRC market. The platform is unified with the Focus, although stretched and strengthened. So the Zephyr has a transverse engine layout, front-wheel drive, McPherson suspension in the front and a multi-link in the rear.

In terms of size, the newcomer falls into the same class with Lexus ES and Volvo S90 cars: length – 4982 mm, width – 1865 mm, height – 1485 mm. Between the axles – 2930 mm. You can choose from “calm” or “sporty” design option, wheels with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches. Together with the side lights, a diode strip on the radiator grille and illumination of the emblem turn on.

The interior of the sedan is unified with the Evos: a 12.3-inch dashboard and a huge touchscreen of the media system with a width of 1.1 m (27-inch diagonal) are installed on the front panel, which can be divided into thematic zones. Itself multimedia Sync 4 has voice control and the ability to update “over the air”. In the tradition of the Lincoln brand, buttons on the front panel are responsible for controlling the transmission. And the climate control panel with swinging handles, on the contrary, is located on the central tunnel. Other features include a two-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, advanced contour lighting (128 colors) and two sunroofs instead of a panoramic roof. The CoPilot-360 adaptive cruise control meets the second level of autonomy.

As for the powertrain, it is typical for the Chinese market. Lincoln Zephyr has a two-liter EcoBoost turbo engine (246 hp, 376 Nm) and an eight-speed “automatic”. With this armament, the sedan can accelerate to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. There is no talk of hybrid or electric versions yet.

Sales in China will begin in the first quarter of 2022, prices are already known: from 40 to 54 thousand dollars. And then a couple of Ford Evos / Lincoln Zephyr will have a third relative – the new Ford Mondeo sedan, which will also turn out to be a purely Chinese product.