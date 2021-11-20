New Mitsubishi Airtrek crossover and its improved donor – Autoreview

The Mitsubishi Airtrek SUV, announced back in the summer, was shown live at the Guangzhou Motor Show. If in previous years this was the name of a variant of the Outlander model for the Japanese market and several other countries, then the new Airtrek is completely developed in China by the joint venture GAC Mitsubishi. And now it’s an electric car.

Above – Mitsubishi Airtrek, below – Aion V

The Chinese Mitsubishi Airtrek is a redesigned and modified version of the Aion V SUV (the Aion brand belongs to the GAC concern). The size of the newcomer is comparable to the Outlander: length – 4630 mm (minus 65 mm), width – 1920 mm (plus 110 mm), height – 1728 mm (plus 18 mm). The wheelbase is 2830 mm versus 2670 mm for the Outlander.

However, the transformation of the Aion V model into a Mitsubishi Airtrek was not limited to the replacement of logos. The SUV under the Japanese brand has a different design with a proprietary X-face (Dynamic shield in Mitsubishi terminology), it has different bumpers and lighting fixtures, redesigned decor, and the designers have abandoned the visual effect of the “floating roof”.

The interior has also been significantly changed – right down to the door opening handles. Mitsubishi has its own front panel – with two separate displays, and the instrument panel is hidden under the visor. Another three-spoke steering wheel was installed, the two-level central tunnel was re-arranged. The developers compare the space in the cabin with the space in a compact van, because there is a flat floor and an impressive distance between the rows.

But technically Mitsubishi Airtrek completely repeats the Aion V sample of 2020. A single electric motor on the front axle produces 184 hp. and 350 Nm. The traction battery with a capacity of 70 kWh located under the floor of the passenger compartment provides a cruising range of 520 km according to the Chinese CLTC cycle. GEP platform (GAC Electric Platform) – with semi-independent rear suspension.

Mitsubishi Airtrek will be produced at GAC facilities exclusively for China. The start of sales is scheduled for March 2022, prices will start at $ 33,000. And all would be fine, but there is one caveat: while Mitsubishi was remaking the original Aion V for itself, the Chinese managed to prepare and launch production of the upgraded Aion V Plus model.

Redesigned design (not tied to Mitsubishi), redesigned interior (and here is the influence of the Airtrek model), but most importantly – more advanced technology. Even the basic Aion V Plus now has a 224 hp engine, and instead of the initial battery, you can order an 80 kW one, with which the passport range will reach 600 km. Moreover, a top version with an electric motor of 272 hp, a battery with a capacity of 95.8 kW ∙ h and a passport mileage of 700 km appeared in the range. And such SUVs can already be bought at prices ranging from $ 27,000 to $ 37,000.

Aion v plus

Mitsubishi has not even announced such modifications for its novelty. And this is the clear difference between the efficiency of the Chinese car industry and the inertia of major global manufacturers.