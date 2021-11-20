new stamps from Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and the Olsen sisters – The City, 11/14/2021

Famous actors, musicians and bloggers have started to launch their cosmetics brands en masse. Following the recent high-profile Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in 2017, Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown in 2019 and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez in 2020, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles are entering the beauty market, and the Olsen sisters are also returning.

Ariana Grande

Her cosmetics brand is called REM, which includes facial products that are named with references to the singer’s tracks. The main collection is “Ultraviolet”, the accent of which falls on the eyes.

The first makeup kit includes a $ 24 six-color eyeshadow palette, $ 16 liquid eyeshadow, $ 17 kayal and $ 19 liquid eyeliner. The brand also has two types of mascara for $ 15 and false eyelashes for $ 16.

Harry Styles

Recently, documents appeared on the network, which stated that Harry Styles was appointed director of the company Pleased As Holdings Limited for the production of cosmetics and perfumery.

Fans found the Pleasing website. The name appeared on Harry’s sweatshirt, on his phone case, and on billboards outside the stadium where he recently performed. The musician also subscribed to this account on Twitter and Instagram. Presumably, this is the site of the new brand.

Some of the subscribers to the site received information about the products being prepared. These are mainly nail polishes. The products in some of the photos are on the hands of Harry himself – this is recognizable by his tattoos. The release is expected on November 29th.

Olsen sisters

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are back in the perfume business. Their collection of aromatic oils is the first perfume release for their brand, The Row, since 2013. When they launched two Nirvana fragrances.

The oils have been developed by the famous perfumer of the American brand L’Oeil du Vert Haley Alexander van Osten for almost two years.

There are three oils in the line, each of which is entitled by one of the letters of the name The Row. “R” is a mixture of fresh tobacco leaves, sandalwood, burnt seeds of esfant and rose, “O” – notes of blue water lily, olibanum and iris, “W” – amber, champagne and incense.

We also recently talked about the launch of the debut Eilish perfume by Billie Eilish. Actor Anthony Hopkins also entered the world of fragrances, his brand includes AH Eau de Parfum, diffusers and candles. Jennifer Lopez also has her own fragrances, she has been releasing them since the beginning of the two thousandth.