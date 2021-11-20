Nicolas Cage: the weirdest outfits of a Hollywood actor

Frisky Sailor in Wild at Heart, dangerous Castor Troy in Faceless, hesitant Jack in Family Man, Johnny’s careless rider in Ghost Rider are just a few of the legendary characters that Nicolas Cage has gifted to us. Coming from the Coppola family, he once took a pseudonym to become a world favorite without the help of his famous uncle. And he succeeded: at the age of 18, Cage gets his first leading role, and 13 years later he becomes an Oscar winner.

However, we love the actor not only for his professional achievements, but also for decisive maneuvers, including fashionable ones. Either a rocker, or a cowboy, or a mysterious sorcerer – you can argue endlessly about Nicholas’s style, but one thing is obvious: his roles in films, as if written specifically for him, had a huge influence on the actor’s tastes. Cage’s wardrobe is not much different from Sailor’s from Wild at Heart: the same love for massive belt buckles, unusual textures and bold colors. Numerous confirmations of this similarity can be found on red carpets over the years and in street shots taken by the paparazzi. We have collected five of the most daring and unusual images of the actor, which, we are sure, will more than once inspire new generations of Hollywood stars to fashion experiments.