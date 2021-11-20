Nicole Kidman, Hayley Bieber and other stars who prefer to straighten their naturally curly hair

Zendaya

Perhaps we all have friends with curly curls who dream of straight hair, and vice versa. Owners of smooth straight hair now and then strive to make curls and often envy those whose hair naturally curls. Celebrities are no exception: some go out on the red carpet with curls, fine perm and curls, while others, on the contrary, prefer to straighten their hair. And some of them do it so often that you may not even realize that their hair is actually curly by nature. We talk about such stars in our material.

Selena Gomez

If Selena Gomez did not appear in public with straight hair, then it was a maximum of light waves or curled curls. In fact, the 29-year-old star’s hair curls from the roots, but she seems to like the sleek ones better.

Rihanna



33-year-old Rihanna did just about anything with her hair: she either cut her hair very short, then grew long hair, was blonde, dyed red, braided small braids, twisted large curls and, of course, often straightened them, so understand what they are by nature, it was extremely difficult. And they are wavy at Riri.

Beyonce

The 40-year-old Beyoncé has never been seen before – with locks down to the waist, honey blonde with an afro and even a pixie haircut. Her natural hair, however, is golden curly locks.

Ariana Grande

A ponytail with smooth silky hair has long become a hallmark of the image of 28-year-old Ariana Grande. However, during her isolation, the singer sometimes shared photos in which she showed what she looks like off stage. It turned out that the hair of the star curls quite strongly by nature, and it really suits her. So far, however, Ariana remains true to her style and does not come out with cute curls.

Zendaya

Zendaya loves experimenting with hair: she did small curls and wavy curls, braided Afro-braids, straightened her hair, so it was difficult to understand how her hair actually looks without styling. She revealed the intrigue on Instagram by posting a home snapshot. I must say that with such a texture, you can do without styling altogether – the curls of the 25-year-old star are very beautiful.

Hailey bieber

Almost always appearing in public with sleek or slightly wavy hair, 24-year-old Hailey Bieber actually boasts natural waves.

Chrissy Teigen



35-year-old Chrissy Teigen often experiments with different hairstyles – she does curls, light waves and, of course, straightens her hair. But in an intact form, they curl very finely with her. And on vacation with her family, she prefers not to do anything with them.

Nicole Kidman

For appearances, 54-year-old Nicole Kidman tries different beauty looks, and she often straightens her hair. But in everyday life, she often opts for a natural texture. Naturally, the actress’ hair curls beautifully, and it looks amazing.





Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek sometimes experiments with hair using colored wigs. But more often than not, she still adheres to a recognizable image and appears in public with loose, straight dark brown hair. When the 55-year-old actress shared a selfie on Instagram in which she showed off natural curly hair, her fans were delighted and said that this way she looked very bold and fresh.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 55, has her natural hair curling quite finely, but her natural texture is rarely seen except in social media selfies. A star most often goes to the red carpet with straight or slightly wavy hair.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star showed off her natural curls in an Instagram selfie. Lili Reinhart, 25, admitted she didn’t use a curling iron. However, as a rule, she does not go further than a selfie.

Sarah Hyland

If it weren’t for social media, we would hardly know that 30-year-old Sarah Hyland has beautiful natural curls. On the red carpet, she always appears with straight hair. In ordinary life, she prefers naturalness, and for good reason.

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress is known for her love of straight hair, and from the outside it may seem that she has it like that from birth. But no. Vanessa Hudgens, 32, has curly hair as well, but she often adjusts the texture with tongs.

Kerry Washington

44-year-old Kerry Washington often did light waves or simply straightened her hair, but recently she has begun to gravitate towards its natural texture.

Rita Ora

For years, Rita Ora has worn straight hair, but lately, the 30-year-old star has become imbued with love for her natural curls.