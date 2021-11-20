Nicole Kidman, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles InStyle Awards

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber

The annual InStyle Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles yesterday, which traditionally honors the most stylish and talented people from the world of fashion, show business, film and sports. Last year, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus, but this year it returned and was held in the old format. Her guests were Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford with her daughter Kaia Gerber, Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and other stars.

The main award, “Icon of the Year”, went to actress Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Kors was named Designer of the Year.

Well, now all the attention is paid to stellar looks: Nicole Kidman shone in a purple Armani Prive outfit, Reese Witherspoon chose a blue Michael Kors dress, Kaia Gerber appeared in an Alexander McQueen embroidered dress with feathers, and her mother, Cindy Crawford, in a Missoni dress.

In what other outfits the celebrities posed on the red carpet yesterday, see our photo selection.



Nicole Kidman



Kaia Gerber



Cindy crawford

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Miranda Kerr



Reese Witherspoon



Andie MacDowell



Kate Hudson



Zoe Kravitz



Lucy Hail

Elle Fanning



Nicole Ari Parker

Chrissy Metz

Phoebe Daynevor



Connie Britton

Christina Hendrix

Tessa Thompson

Melissa McCarthy

Sabrina Elba and Christian Louboutin

Simone Biles

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Michael Kors and Kate Hudson