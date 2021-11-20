Nicole Kidman, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles InStyle Awards

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
16

the Red carpet


25036


Nicole Kidman, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles InStyle Awards

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber

The annual InStyle Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles yesterday, which traditionally honors the most stylish and talented people from the world of fashion, show business, film and sports. Last year, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus, but this year it returned and was held in the old format. Her guests were Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford with her daughter Kaia Gerber, Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and other stars.

The main award, “Icon of the Year”, went to actress Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Kors was named Designer of the Year.

Well, now all the attention is paid to stellar looks: Nicole Kidman shone in a purple Armani Prive outfit, Reese Witherspoon chose a blue Michael Kors dress, Kaia Gerber appeared in an Alexander McQueen embroidered dress with feathers, and her mother, Cindy Crawford, in a Missoni dress.

In what other outfits the celebrities posed on the red carpet yesterday, see our photo selection.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Kaia Gerber
Kaia GerberKaia Gerber

Cindy crawford
Cindy crawfordKaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber and Cindy CrawfordMiranda Kerr
Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr

Reese Witherspoon
Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon

Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowellAndie MacDowell

Kate Hudson
Kate HudsonKate Hudson

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe KravitzZoe Kravitz

Lucy Hail
Lucy HailElle Fanning
Elle FanningElle Fanning

Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari ParkerChrissy Metz
Chrissy MetzPhoebe Daynevor
Phoebe DaynevorPhoebe Daynevor

Connie Britton
Connie BrittonChristina Hendrix
Christina HendrixTessa Thompson
Tessa ThompsonMelissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthySabrina Elba and Christian Louboutin
Sabrina Elba and Christian LouboutinSimone Biles
Simone BilesKaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Michael Kors and Kate Hudson
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Michael Kors and Kate Hudson

Pankina0809Mariana Pankina

A source
Daily mail

Photo
Gettyimages.ru


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here