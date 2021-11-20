Nicole Kidman, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles InStyle Awards

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber
The annual InStyle Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles yesterday, which traditionally honors the most stylish and talented people from the world of fashion, show business, film and sports. Last year, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus, but this year it returned and was held in the old format. Her guests were Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford with her daughter Kaia Gerber, Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and other stars.
The main award, “Icon of the Year”, went to actress Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Kors was named Designer of the Year.
Well, now all the attention is paid to stellar looks: Nicole Kidman shone in a purple Armani Prive outfit, Reese Witherspoon chose a blue Michael Kors dress, Kaia Gerber appeared in an Alexander McQueen embroidered dress with feathers, and her mother, Cindy Crawford, in a Missoni dress.
In what other outfits the celebrities posed on the red carpet yesterday, see our photo selection.
Nicole Kidman
Kaia Gerber
Cindy crawford
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Miranda Kerr
Reese Witherspoon
Andie MacDowell
Kate Hudson
Zoe Kravitz
Lucy Hail
Elle Fanning
Nicole Ari Parker
Chrissy Metz
Phoebe Daynevor
Connie Britton
Christina Hendrix
Tessa Thompson
Melissa McCarthy
Sabrina Elba and Christian Louboutin
Simone Biles
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Michael Kors and Kate Hudson
