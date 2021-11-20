NYT learned about the US warning about the “imminent invasion” of Russia in Ukraine – RBK

US intelligence is taking the threat of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine seriously, the WSJ learned. In this regard, Washington is pushing European partners to cooperate in developing a package of measures to contain Moscow.

Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP



US intelligence has warned European allies that there is “little time left” to prevent Russia from starting hostilities in Ukraine, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Russia has not yet decided what it will do with the troops “which it has gathered at the border of Ukraine.” However, US intelligence officials take the “invasion” threat seriously and do not consider it a bluff, the sources said.

In this regard, the United States is “pushing” European countries to cooperate in developing a package of economic and military measures to contain Moscow, writes NYT. In particular, the head of the US National Intelligence Avril Haynes visited Brussels this week, and Washington also shared intelligence with Ukraine.

US officials told allies that the Russian authorities were “disappointed with the peace process” that France and Germany launched in 2014 after Crimea became part of Russia and the outbreak of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. According to a number of former US officials, Moscow may intend to provide a safe land corridor between the unrecognized republics of Donbass and Crimea.