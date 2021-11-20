Oil prices showed the maximum decline since August

https://ria.ru/20211119/tsena-1759914666.html
Oil prices ended the current week with the largest decline since August, according to trading data. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Oil prices ended the week with the largest decline since August, according to trading data. January Brent futures fell 3.6% over the week to $ 78.89 per barrel, WTI – 5.8% to $ 75.94 per barrel, follows from the trading data. Oil quotes are declining for the fourth week in a row. In total, over four weeks, oil fell by about 8% and 9%, respectively, from $ 85.5 and $ 83.8 per barrel. Negative factors for oil prices affect not only demand, but also supply. Markets are watching the news about the possible sale of oil from strategic reserves in the United States and several other countries. At the same time, the deterioration of the situation around the pandemic negatively affects the prospects for demand and the recovery of the global economy. Quarantine restrictions have been tightened again in some regions of Europe due to an increase in the incidence of diseases. In addition, the American oil and gas service company Baker Hughes Company previously released its weekly statistics on operating oil rigs in the United States. Over the past working week, their number increased by seven – to 461.
