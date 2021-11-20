Opponents of antiquity measures riot in Dutch Rotterdam

2 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Riots have broken out in Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, over new government measures to tackle Covid-19. Protesters threw stones and firecrackers at the police, set fire to police cars. The police fired warning shots and used water cannons.

Hundreds of protesters flocked to the city center, expressing outrage at the government’s plans to introduce passports for Covid vaccinations, as well as to ban the launch of fireworks during the Christmas holidays.

Law enforcement officers fired warning and targeted shots “as the situation was life-threatening,” a police spokesman told Reuters.

According to him, at least two people were injured as a result of the shooting.

A state of emergency has been declared in Rotterdam, and the city’s main station is closed.

Photo author, EPA

Videos posted on social media show rioters throw stones at police on one of the city’s main shopping streets. Burned-out police cars are visible in the footage.

The Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown last Saturday due to a sharp rise in cases. The opening hours of shops and restaurants have been reduced, and admission to sporting events is limited. But even such relatively mild measures provoked indignation among some citizens, last week in The Hague there were clashes between protesters and the police.

Opponents of the harsh measures were particularly displeased with the authorities’ intention to introduce passports for vaccination against covid. It is planned that the entrance to various establishments, such as bars and restaurants, will be allowed only to holders of such covid passports.