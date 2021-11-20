Opponents of antiquity measures riot in Dutch Rotterdam

Riots have broken out in Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, over new government measures to tackle Covid-19. Protesters threw stones and firecrackers at the police, set fire to police cars. The police fired warning shots and used water cannons.

Hundreds of protesters flocked to the city center, expressing outrage at the government’s plans to introduce passports for Covid vaccinations, as well as to ban the launch of fireworks during the Christmas holidays.

Law enforcement officers fired warning and targeted shots “as the situation was life-threatening,” a police spokesman told Reuters.

According to him, at least two people were injured as a result of the shooting.

