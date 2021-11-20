Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon Invest in SPANX

SPANX Inc. announced a new roster of high-profile investors, including Warren Warren, Reyes Skerspoon, and dating-app Bumble founder Wivney Wolf Erd.

Investment firm Blackstone has completed its previously announced large investment in SPANX, valued at $ 1.2 billion.

It is my pleasure to greet Oprah winfrey, Raise Skerspoon, Willie Wolfe Herd, G 9 Ventures and Able Partners of SPANX Investors! Executive chairman of the company Sarah Blackley said in a statement on Thursday. Oprah and Reis have long been supporters of SPANX, and Whitney has become a player for women in business. Blairley said Winfrey was a big reason for SPANX’s early success when she named it one of her favorite things in 2000. The backing of these smart, thoughtful, world-class women founders who have disrupted their industries to develop and support women means everything Blackley says. As we love to say at SPANX, your breasts are completely covered! These promises are as true as in the case of these new partnerships. I can’t wait to see what will be seen on the brand’s website and what is most important for our customers. In 2000, Blackley founded SPANX when she took $ 5,000 in savings and designed the first SPANX pillow in her apartment. According to the retailer, Blackstone and SPANX are set to have an entire board of directors.

When Sarah came to our Oprah show to tell us about her idea for SPANX, I knew it was great, ”Winderson said in a statement Thursday. We’ve been breaking our boots for years! From the moment I gave my first pair, they became the basis of my clothes. This is a wonderful business that Sarah and her team have created, with the comfort and support of all women at the heart of their creations, and I’m thrilled to be part of the evolution. Goldman Sachs and Allen Co. represented SPANX in the deal. According to the press release, Blackley will continue to hold a significant stake in the company and will monitor its operations.