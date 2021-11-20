The French newspaper Ouest-France named regions of Europe where a major war could break out. According to the author of the article, Fabien Cazenava, the situation on the border of Belarus, where thousands of refugees from Iraqi Kurdistan have accumulated, may develop into an armed conflict. This situation raises serious concerns in the European Union. RIA News”…

The article says that an occasional incident with a Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian or Belarusian servicemen may become a reason for confrontation.

According to the journalist, Donbass is another “powder keg” of Europe. The author of the material believes that if the conflict in the east of Ukraine intensifies, then the Russian Federation may intervene in it.

In addition, Kazenav also noted the threat of a renewed civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Formerly Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov statedthat Russia will not turn a blind eye to the gross provocations from NATO and the European Union, including “playing along with the militarists in Ukraine.” According to him, the entire militant rhetoric of Ukraine does not meet any principled assessment from the West. Lavrov also noted that Moscow is ready for dialogue with Western countries.