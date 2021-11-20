Pangea Aerospace fire tests the world’s first liquid-propellant wedge-air rocket engine

The Spanish Pangea Aerospace conducted successful firing tests of the world’s first liquid-propellant wedge-air rocket engine at its base in Lampoldshausen, Germany. During the tests, the company’s engineers several times turned on and launched at full power a 20 kN regenerative-cooled rocket engine, which was named DemoP1.

The source notes that such an engine has an extremely low production cost, since metal 3D printing is used to manufacture it. In addition, Pangea engineers have solved the engine cooling problem through additive manufacturing and the use of advanced materials such as NASA’s GR Cop42 copper alloy.

Recall that a wedge-air rocket engine is a type of liquid-propellant rocket engine with a wedge-shaped nozzle capable of maintaining aerodynamic efficiency over a wide range of altitudes above the Earth’s surface with different atmospheric pressures. The nozzles of such an engine can regulate the pressure of the outflowing gas jet depending on the change in atmospheric pressure during the climb. One of the main features of such an engine is more efficient fuel consumption at low altitudes compared to traditional rocket engines.

The use of 3D printing and modern materials allowed Pangea to increase engine efficiency by 15%, i.e. delivering a cargo of the same mass to orbit requires 15% less fuel. Thanks to 3D printing, the company’s engineers have also managed to create a regenerative cooling system, in which cryogenic liquid oxygen and methane used as fuel passes through cooling channels before entering the combustion chamber. Due to this, it is possible to effectively cool the engine, protecting it from melting.

“We have discovered the technology for producing wedge-air motors at a very low cost. We managed to start the same engine several times, demonstrating the technology’s efficiency and our readiness for further testing. “– says Pangea co-founder and CEO Adria Argemi.

Along with this, Pangea received a contract from the French Space Agency (CNES), under which it will study the possibility of scaling the company’s patented technology to more massive engines suitable for use in Ariane rockets and other heavy launch vehicles. Pangea has raised € 3 million in investment from several venture capital firms such as Inveready and Primo Space, and has received several grants and government funding of € 3.5 million for further research. Pangea Aerospace currently employs less than 20 people.