Paris Hilton, Ryan Reynolds, Cher congratulate Britney Spears on her first victory in the fight for freedom

After a long struggle, Britney Spears’ father nevertheless agreed to voluntarily relinquish the duties of her guardian. The network is jubilant: the 39-year-old singer will finally gain the long-awaited independence from Jamie Spears after 13 years of control. Celebrities who supported the #FreeBritney movement also joined the celebration.

“I am so glad to hear this news. This should have been done for a long time, but I am so happy that Britney is finally on her way to freedom, ”- was glad for her friend Paris Hilton. Cher joined in, “If I were British, I would go to a forensic accountant. Couldn’t have been happier, even if we were twins. “

I’m so happy to hear this news. 👏❤️ It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love! 👸🏼💕✨ #FreeBritney https://t.co/VVDg6cdtGu – Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 12, 2021

Comedian Whitney Cummings joked that she would pay fines to all Spears employees who want to break their nondisclosure agreements. Ryan Reynolds also did not stand aside and published his character from the action-comedy “The Main Hero” with a pink flag calling for Britney’s freedom in his Instagram story.

The performer herself has not yet commented on her victory. On Instagram, she only published a mysterious drawing of a girl with her back to the audience.