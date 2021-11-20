per day 423 people became infected with coronavirus in Primorye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Government of Primorsky Krai reports new cases of infection and deaths due to coronavirus. Over the past day, according to official data, 423 cases of infection have been registered, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 83 582. Five more patients have died, in total – 1349.

Also reported about 307 recovered. In general, 72,896 people were able to cope with the disease.

717,227 residents of Primorye received the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that from November 15, Primorye residents who were not vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine began to be suspended from work without pay. Since December 15, this fate awaits workers in some spheres, unvaccinated by the second component. Unvaccinated employees of a number of enterprises face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500 thousand.

Since November 9, the QR code system has been expanded to include non-food stores, hotels, beauty salons and saunas. Earlier, the government ordered to check visitors in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes. And food courts, children’s and entertainment centers in the shopping center should be closed. Catering establishments located at food courts may only sell food to take away.