Photos from the burnt down apartment of Marina Khlebnikova appeared

Izvestia published footage taken shortly after the fire in the apartment of the singer Marina Khlebnikova. The artist, we recall, after the emergency was in intensive care with serious burns.

As follows from the released photos, the singer’s bedroom was seriously damaged in the fire. Most of the interior burned down.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Initially, the media wrote that the fire could have started from an unextinguished cigarette. There was also evidence that at the time of the emergency, the singer was intoxicated. However, the representatives of the artist denied rumors about her alleged alcoholism.

At the same time, the published photos show that there was a fireplace in Khlebnikova’s room. Whether it was lit on the night of the incident is still unknown.

Khlebnikova herself is now undergoing intensive treatment. According to sources, at least 20% of her body was burned, while the burns pose a threat to life, since her respiratory tract and face have been damaged. Sources said that when the patient regained consciousness, she experienced an acute stress reaction, and doctors were forced to place her in a medical coma.

The doctors also said that the patient needed a blood transfusion, possibly from donors.