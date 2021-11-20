“Plus interest and fines”: how actor Will Smith paid child support for himself

In my real family, everything was again not like people. A normal person would pay alimony to his ex-wife for his son. I had to pay my own mother’s alimony for myself.

Plus interest and fines.

Yes, that’s how it was. I’ll explain now.

Harry (Will Smith’s brother – Approx. Forbes Life) graduated from Hampton University with a degree in accounting and took care of all of our family finances. He wanted to provide everyone with real estate and first of all decided to help Mom get the house of her dreams. They found an old farm in Bryn Mar, Pennsylvania. Mom was delighted with her, so on the morning of Christmas 1997 we presented her with the keys.

While rummaging in ancient boxes with things during the move from Woodcrest, Mommy found incomplete documents for her and Daddy’s divorce. Almost twenty years ago, they went through the entire divorce procedure, but for some reason they did not sign the last papers. Mommy didn’t know that she was technically still married. So she signed the divorce papers … and filed them.

I am filming, it means, in the film “Wild, Wild West”, and then daddy calls me urgently, calling for an obligatory and immediate family council. Still clad in cowboy pants and spurred boots, I joined the multi-channel conversation where Harry and Ellen were already waiting.

– Did any of you talk to your mother? Daddy asked.

– Well, we chat all the time. Are you asking something specific? – I specified.

– She sent me the divorce papers, and I want to know your opinion – what should I do with them?

Let me explain: our parents have lived apart for twenty years. And over the past ten, we have exchanged just a couple of words, and a couple of these three were unprintable. Daddy even started a new family – I have a wonderful new sister Ashley. Therefore, as his loving offspring, we were completely puzzled. And, like his loving offspring, we each played our part. Ellen never has time for his quirks. Harry rests his horn and picks on every syllable in his words. I’m trying to make peace. Therefore, as a rule, I speak first.

– Dad, what exactly do you mean? – I said softly and affectionately, because I did not quite understand what was happening.

In response, my father repeated a little louder and more aggressively, as if I simply did not hear him:

– Your mother sent me the divorce papers, so you tell me now what to do with them?

We immediately had the first dropout.

Ellen replied:

“So, I’m not up to it now. We’ll talk later.

We were getting smaller and smaller. We suffered losses – and I had to quickly find a solution.

– Dad, we heard you, it’s just that you and mom have hardly spoken for twenty years. I just…

– I ask what do you think I should do with these pieces of paper. Now Harry’s patience ran out, and he indignantly barked: – SIGN!

– So take it and just sign, or what?

To be honest, I completely stopped understanding anything.

– Dad, I don’t understand the question. Your relationship with your mom …

– And, that is, you also think that I should sign them? Daddy asked. – Well, yes?

– SO SIMPLE TO TAKE AND THROW EVERYTHING INTO THE WIND, YES?

I still don’t understand what daddy was thinking. Perhaps the final character of this signature was intolerable to him. Perhaps that is why he did not put it in the first place. But the chain reaction has already begun.

By filing documents for divorce, the Mommy stirred up the entire state of Pennsylvania. Daddy supported us, but never officially paid alimony – this fact became clear during a cursory glance at the papers. Mamula was told that with interest and fines, Daddy owed her about $ 140,000. And she wanted every last cent of them. According to Pennsylvania law, if he refused to pay or could not afford it, he could be arrested and sent to prison, and his property taken away.

– Mom, – I begged, – what are you, really. – No, he owes me, and I’ll get mine.

– Mom, he doesn’t have that much money …

“That’s his problem,” she replied.

– Mom, come on, you have a new home, everything is fine. Keep it simple.

– And everything is simple for me: either he will give me the money, or he will sit down. Mummy did not give in. She put up with him too long …

“And don’t try to help him, Will!” – She commanded, pointing at me with a finger, like Sat down from “The flowers of purple fields.” – Let him think about how he will pay me.

What was I to do? Daddy did not have that kind of money, and Mommy did not want to yield to him in anything. And I would never have allowed my father to go to jail. Therefore, I secretly, like a financial scammer, almost from under the counter transferred $ 140,000 to Papulin’s account. He immediately wrote a check for the required amount to Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania paid Mom the full cost of her child support.

So I became the first person in Pennsylvania history to pay child support for myself. Well, when Mommy found out that I had paid Dad’s debt, she got furious and immediately wrote me a check for $ 140,000, becoming the first person in Pennsylvania history to return the money to his child for the child support that the child had paid for himself.

This should be told in Black History Month.