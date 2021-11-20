https://ria.ru/20211120/okkupatsiya-1759970248.html

Poland has occupied an entire region in Iraq, Zakharova said

Poland has occupied an entire region in Iraq, Zakharova said – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Poland has occupied an entire region in Iraq, Zakharova said

Iraq has suffered from occupation for many years, including by Polish soldiers, but now in Poland they do not call it occupation, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T16: 47

2021-11-20T16: 47

2021-11-20T16: 47

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Iraq

Poland

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

Maria Zakharova

refugees

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756751152_0-0:3243:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_9a634d50c978a246cd12c4c80199e788.jpg

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Iraq has suffered from occupation for many years, including by Polish soldiers, but now in Poland they do not call it occupation, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. “For many years Iraq suffered from occupation, and Poland was among those who occupied Iraq. How many Polish soldiers? More than two thousand. Under Poland, under the Polish military contingent, there was a whole region, not a city district, but a region. They were responsible for order in this territory, that is, they were occupiers, however, now they do not call themselves that “, – she said on the air of Radio Russia. and Poland in recent weeks, several thousand migrants have accumulated in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. The Belarusian authorities promptly organized the provision of medical assistance to migrants, provide them with food and clothing.

https://ria.ru/20211120/granitsa-1759938888.html

Belarus

Minsk

Iraq

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756751152_512 0:3243:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e726bd206d4b1658efd1d7076356c5b4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Iraq, Poland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MFA), Maria Zakharova, refugees, Russia, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus