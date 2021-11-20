Poland, Latvia and Lithuania try to forcibly oust more than 500 migrants (video)

The security forces of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia continue their attempts to forcibly oust refugees. A message about this on Saturday, November 20, appeared in the Telegram channel of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

“Attempts of violent and brutal displacement of refugee groups from the territories of neighboring EU member states continue,” the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, the Lithuanian security forces tried to squeeze nine groups of more than 140 people into Belarus. Polish structures tried to squeeze out 12 groups – about 350 people. “In the Latvian direction there was one attempt to forcefully oust at least 20 refugees,” the border guards noted.

At the moment, the situation on the Belarusian border remains tense. There are three groups of refugees in the adjacent territory, including women and children. On the Polish side – two groups, more than 110 people, in the Latvian and Lithuanian directions – one group each, more than 30 people in total.

These people do not consider Belarus as a country for further stay. They intend to follow to Europe in order to obtain refugee status.