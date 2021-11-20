Poland says Belarus brings migrants back to border

Poland said that on the evening of November 18, Belarusian services brought hundreds of migrants back to the border in trucks and pushed them to try to illegally enter Poland. As reported by Reuters, this happened a few hours after the migrants left the camp on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Press secretary of the Polish border service Anna Mikhalska said that when migrants tried to cross the border, Belarusian troops blinded Polish border guards with lasers, some migrants threw logs – four border guards were slightly injured.

According to the Polish authorities, there are no more migrant camps at the border. Hundreds of Iraqi citizens flew home on November 18, but some of the people remained on the territory of the transport and logistics center near the border, which was provided by Belarus. Attempts to cross the border continue and become more aggressive, AP News reports.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, since November 21, Poland has suspended railway communication with Belarus through the Kuznitsa checkpoint (Bruzgi from the Belarusian side). Earlier, Poland put forward an ultimatum to Belarus, demanding to stabilize the situation on the border until November 21, otherwise the railway station in Kuznitsa will be closed.

The EU countries accuse the Belarusian authorities of organizing the migration crisis at the border. In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in Belarus, mainly from Iraq and Syria. They are trying to get to Poland and other neighboring countries – members of the European Union – Lithuania and Latvia. Most of them target Germany, where they intend to apply for asylum. Poland does not allow these people across the border where the military is stationed.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, it is quite possible that the Belarusian services helped migrants to get to Poland. “We are Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know that migrants are going to Germany,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the BBC. However, he denies that he invited thousands of people to provoke a crisis at the border.

Official Minsk claims that they are convincing migrants to return home, but they refuse. At the same time, many refugees say that the Belarusian authorities do not even allow them to return to Minsk from the forests along the border.

In recent months, according to Reuters, at least 8 people have died in border areas, including a 19-year-old Syrian who drowned in a river while swimming in the EU.

The United States and the European Union do not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimately elected president in the elections in August last year. Several packages of sanctions were introduced against him and his entourage – on charges of falsifying the election results and brutally suppressing mass protests.