https://ria.ru/20211120/granitsa-1759938888.html

Poland told about the situation on the border with Belarus

Poland told about the situation on the border with Belarus – Russia news today

Poland told about the situation on the border with Belarus

Attempts to storm the Belarusian-Polish border continued last night, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak on the air of the RMF FM radio station. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T10: 56

2021-11-20T10: 56

2021-11-20T10: 56

in the world

Belarus

Poland

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

Mariusz Blaszak

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759650046_0:109:3033:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa402c7b3595e9e4861b8e28d4184ae.jpg

WARSAW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Attempts to storm the Belarusian-Polish border continued last night, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak on the air of the radio station RMF FM. According to him, last night “did not differ from what was in the past days and nights.” “There were attacks on the Polish Now migrants use slightly different methods. Smaller groups of people are trying to force the border in many places, “the head of the Defense Ministry said. At the same time, he claims that the actions of the migrants are led by the Belarusian security forces. “There is no doubt that the Belarusian services are controlled by migrants,” the minister said. In turn, the police of the Podlaskie Voivodeship reported that at night illegal immigrants damaged two police cars with stones. “Yesterday, in the Staziny area, a group of migrants threw stones at police and soldiers,” the police said on Twitter. It is noted that people were not injured as a result of the incident. Police posted a photo of two police cars with broken windows and dents. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the past few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759650046_302-0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6e6b9e041ec249fd74ef4820ad74b6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus, Mariusz Blaszczak