Polish border guards announced the departure of all migrants from the border

All the migrants who camped at the Bruzgi-Kuznice (Forge) checkpoint on the Polish-Belarusian border have left. This was reported by the Polish border service. From the scene, a video of the empty camp from a drone has already been made public. It was posted by the department and the Polish police.

The video shows the lane on which the tents used to stand. Now there are abandoned trunks, logs and boards. The tents are no longer visible there.

In addition, the Belarusian border guards informed the Polish side that there were no more migrants near the Kuznitsa checkpoint. They want to resume his work. According to the Polish side, most of the foreigners who were previously located directly at the border line are accommodated in the Bruzgi transport and logistics center. The rest took off on an evacuation flight from Minsk to Iraq.

According to Polish border guards, the head of the State Border Committee of Belarus, General Anatoly Lappo, responded to a letter warning about the closure of the railway checkpoint at Kuznitsa. As a result, the Belarusian side stated that there are no more people there who could pose a threat to Polish services. “

Lappo also said that the employees of the Belarusian Border Committee are taking all necessary measures to resolve the situation with foreigners in the area of ​​the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa road border crossing. “

Interestingly, it was previously reported that from November 21, freight traffic between Belarus and Poland at the Kuznitsa railway checkpoint will be suspended. This decision was made by the Polish side.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov also noted that following the talks between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, no concrete solution to the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border was found.