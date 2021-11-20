politicians want to ban mining in the European Union

According to research, both cryptocurrencies burn twice as much energy in a year as all Swedish families and businesses.

Swedish government bodies are calling for a ban on Proof of Work mining throughout the European Union. This became known to the edition Vice.

The corresponding appeal was signed by the heads of the Financial Supervision Authority and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency. According to officials, cryptoassets bring social benefits, but they are highly “questionable” because they consume a lot of electricity and increase the carbon footprint. The impact of mining on the environment will prevent the European Union from implementing plans to improve the climate situation, politicians say.

In particular, government officials drew attention to the so-called “proof of work” verification protocols that are used by the main cryptocurrency systems. Thanks to them, blockchains encourage users to perform more complex calculations, as well as run more power-intensive equipment. For this, hundreds or thousands of computers can be used that require powerful cooling systems – all this consumes a huge amount of electricity.

“The University of Cambridge and Digiconomist estimate that the largest cryptoassets, Bitcoin and Ethereum, together consume about twice as much electricity per year as the whole of Sweden,” the authors noted.

According to experts, by 2024, only Bitcoin mining can consume more energy than Italy. Already, solving one problem in the blockchain “burns” as much energy as a household does in a week. At the same time, from April to August 2021, the consumption of electricity for bitcoin mining in Sweden increased by hundreds of percent and is now equivalent to 200 thousand households.

Due to environmental concerns related to carbon dioxide emissions, many mining farms have decided to switch to renewable energy sources. The trend could also wreak havoc on the country, Swedish officials said, so it is better to use “clean” electricity in industrial plants.

“Sweden needs renewable energy, which crypto asset producers have targeted, to change the climate of our core services. Increased use by miners threatens our ability to comply with the Paris Agreement,” they argue.

In addition to a general ban on cryptocurrency mining, officials are also urging European states to crack down on new energy-intensive crypto transactions, as well as implement rules that will prevent crypto investors from “advertising their activities as sustainable.” Meanwhile, EU officials are discussing financial rules for cryptocurrencies across the region.

Earlier in Indonesia, Muslims were banned from trading and using cryptocurrency. An Islamic body called the Council of Ulema has come to the conclusion that virtual currency is contrary to Sharia law, because it causes excitement.