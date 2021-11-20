Polkadot CEO Promises Freedom from Ethereum “Economic Subjugation” | Blockchain24

The completion of Polkadot’s first parachain auction was the occasion for its creator, Gavin Wood, to usher in his newfound freedom from the economic constraints of Ethereum smart contracts.

Wood, the co-founder of Ethereum who helped develop the Solidity smart contract programming language, said Polkadot’s parachain lease economic model is exactly what it is, so users don’t need to buy a platform token or need to know anything about the overarching DOT framework overnight token. This is a model that stands in stark contrast to Ethereum and most of Ethereum’s competitors, Wood says.

“Users of applications built on Ethereum are enslaved by it economically,” Wood said in an interview. “These users must own ether on Ethereum and often some other token that allows them to use any application built using Ethereum smart contracts. This is a huge limitation.”

Imagine, Wood said, if every time you did a Google search, you had to pay Google a tenth of a cent for electricity.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “This is a key difference between the free execution application model with Polkadot and the transactive execution smart contract model you get with competitors Ethereum and Ethereum.”

Polkadot approach

From a high level, the Polkadot framework allows application developers to create their own blockchains with their own rules, and these chains can communicate with each other. The interconnected blockchain system benefits from the Relay Chain’s pooled security guarantees, which connects the various parachains and plays an important role in the validation of Polkadot’s randomized consensus proof of stake mechanism.

Also a bit provocative was Wood’s statement that Ethereum is actually closer to Bitcoin.

“It’s really Bitcoin, but with some additional scenarios,” he said. “Ethereum miners decide for themselves which transactions they include, just like bitcoin miners can enable this bitcoin transaction rather than that bitcoin transaction.”

Ethereum miners’ whims are part of a more fundamental blockchain implementation problem that was not designed to accommodate actions or tasks at the application level. Everything happens at the user level in smart contracts, Wood says.

Parachain race

In Polkadot’s first thorough auction, two leading projects, Moonbeam and Acala, raised over $ 1.3 billion in DOT each in an attempt to seize the first parachain slot. With this in mind, it was said that Polkadot’s costly competition for lease rewards is not an open system in the same way that Ethereum is. Wood noted that the economic model of parachain auctions still allows for a pay-as-you-go approach that falls somewhere between the parachain model and the smart contract model where users pay. But with an important difference. According to him, on Polkadot, it is still a blockchain paying system, so blockchain users do not need to hold a token and pay for an application.

“You get a lot more freedom as an application provider,” Wood said, “both the economic freedom not to transfer this exposure to DOT tokens in the same way that Ethereum requires it, and the technical freedom that allows you to actually use the full gamut of blockchain capabilities.”

Looking ahead

The winners of the first batch of auctions will go live in mid-December, with many more to follow. Looking ahead, Wood pointed out some of the technology areas he is interested in seeing in the Polkadot universe. This included asynchronous smart contract platforms targeting future levels of composability between blockchains and blockchain shards, which he called “smart contracts 2.0”. Other areas of interest that Substrate addressed were trusted execution using environments like Intel SGX and zero knowledge protection technology for both shielding and privacy, and bandwidth efficiency with roll-ups. He also mentioned more “crazy stuff” like the usual good parachains with non-commercial motives.