Polygon Introduces ZK-Rollups-Based Ethereum Scaling Solution

The Polygon project team announced a new level 2 solution for Ethereum based on ZK-Rollups technology and released its central component – a virtual machine using the zk-STARKs protocol as the basic proof system.

1/7 💫 We are proud to reveal the newest member of the Polygon family – Polygon Miden, an upcoming STARK-based, EVM-compatible Rollup! The project is led by @bobbinth, former Facebook’s lead ZK researcher who led the development of Winterfell. A 🧵 on why this is exciting … pic.twitter.com/5RqAJgnZlP – Polygon | $ MATIC – We’re hiring! (@ 0xPolygon) November 16, 2021

The solution was named Miden. It is an open source project. It is led by Bobbin Tredbare, creator of the Winterfell cryptographic library, which is used by Facebook’s Novi.

Polygon considers ZK-Rollups a “very promising” technology, which has a significant drawback – it is difficult for it to support arbitrary logic and transactions, including operations EVM…

This problem is solved by the Miden Virtual Machine (Miden VM), a virtual machine using the zk-STARKs zero knowledge proof protocol. The latter is a faster and cheaper implementation of zk-SNARK, which is used in cryptocurrencies such as ZCash.

Miden VM not only supports arbitrary logic and transactions, but also automatically generates a STARK-based proof of execution for any executable program. It can be used to verify that a program is working correctly without having to re-execute it.

“ZK is the prospect for Ethereum, and the Miden VM is one of the most important elements of the Polygon roadmap for Ethereum scalability. We believe the technology will make a significant contribution to the development of the infrastructure of the two blockchains, thereby accelerating mass adoption, ”said Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

According to the second co-founder of the project, Mihailo Bjelic, Miden is “in the active stage of development.” The Polygon team has uploaded a prototype Miden VM to the GitHub repository for developers who want to contribute. They plan to significantly expand the functionality of the virtual machine in the coming months.

Miden has already been noted by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Bjelic thanked him for his support throughout the development period.

Thanks for all the support throughout all this time @VitalikButerin, it has been critically important! 🙏https: //t.co/hjLcm70U9W pic.twitter.com/RZNkDxzJ9R – Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) November 17, 2021

“This is amazing. Very glad Polygon takes total disbelief so seriously [ZK-STARKs не требует начальной доверительной настройки]… I look forward to seeing a highly scalable future for Ethereum, with roll-ups as a driver, ”wrote Buterin.

Recall that in August 2021, Polygon acquired the Hermez Network platform, which specializes in scaling solutions of the second level ZK-Rollups. Then the project announced that it would allocate $ 1 billion for the development of relevant products.

