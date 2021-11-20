Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence in a bright mini dress and the most fashionable sandals

The actress, pregnant with her first child, joined Leonardo DiCaprio and her other co-stars in Don’t Look Up to answer journalists’ questions.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence continues to participate in the promotional campaigns of her projects even at an impressive stage of pregnancy with her first child. So, a celebrity joined her colleagues on the set – Jonah Hill , Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, – to present a picture Netflix “Don’t Look Up” in Los Angeles and answer questions from journalists and fans at a press conference.

Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay at the Netflix Screening of Don’t Look Up in Los Angeles, November 2021

For the official release, the expectant mother chose an extravagant outfit: a straight-cut mini dress in a rich green color and sandals in a fuchsia shade with a triangular heel from the Italian brand The Attico. Right now, this particular shoe model appears on every second Instagram of fashion bloggers and is rapidly disappearing from the windows of online stores.

