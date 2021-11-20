Pretty Woman: The Story of Julia Roberts’ Red Dress

Marilyn Vance, nominated for her work for the BAFTA, was responsible for the costumes in Pretty Woman, who designed and designed Vivian’s opera outfit. Obviously, the heroine’s wardrobe reflects the changes in her life. When she meets Edward, she notices how elegant and tidy he looks, and begins to dress more and more discreetly. The scarlet dress, which accentuates Vivian’s figure, was intended to be the complete opposite of the image in which we see her at the beginning of the film.

Of course, color is of great importance here, however, the producers did not immediately agree to it: a scarlet dress on red-haired Julia seemed risky. They asked to make it black, but Vance continued to insist on red and after several fittings got her way. “Before making a decision, we made three different dresses,” said the costume designer. “Poor Julia had to endure so many photographs and proofs. Finally I managed to find the right shade and convince everyone. ” More than 30 years after the premiere of Pretty Woman, it seems impossible to imagine Vivian wearing a dress of a different color, and there is no doubt that in the end the choice was made right.

Shot from the film “Pretty Woman” Shutterstock / Fotodom

Often in cinema (and in pop culture in general), cult images, transforming, wander from film to film. So, the roots of Vivian’s dress go back to the 1930s, the golden era of Hollywood. His prototype can be considered the outfit in which Joan Crawford appeared on advertising posters for the 1937 “The Bride Wore Red” tape. It was directed by Dorothy Arzner, the only woman who managed to build a director’s career at that time. By the way, the film also tells the story of a simple girl who accidentally ended up in high society.

Advertising poster for the film “The Bride Wore Red” (1937) imdb.com

The red on the poster, in contrast to the black and white film, was a challenge. Since then, the scarlet dress in the movie has become iconic – it was tried on by Ava Gardner in the film with a similar title, “Angel in Red”, and Audrey Hepburn in “Funny Face”, and Goldie Hawn in “Death Becomes Her”, and many others actresses.

