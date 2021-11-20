Prices for these machines have not yet flown into space. Top 5 cheapest with “automatic” :: Autonews

In Russia, more than half of new cars sold are equipped with automatic transmissions (AKP). This trend could not be influenced even by the rapid rise in prices for cars in Russia, when automakers often rewrite price lists almost every month. At the same time, the cost of cars with “automatic” is traditionally significantly higher than analogs with “mechanics”. However, the demand for cars with automatic transmission is unlikely to decrease, as well as the desire of potential customers to find a car at lower prices. Let’s figure out what conditionally budget options for buying a car with automatic transmission are now offered by manufacturers in Russia.
Important: all prices are shown excluding imposed dealer equipment. Be careful when buying.
Lada Granta, from 724 500 rubles
Lada Granta became the first Russian production car to receive an automatic transmission. Since then, the title of the cheapest car with such a gearbox in our market has not changed. Now buy a car, which has recently undergone a major update, with a four-speed “automatic” by the Japanese company Jatco and a 1.6-liter petrol engine with a capacity of 98 hp. possible for at least 773,500 rubles. This sedan was equipped with 14-inch wheels, air conditioning and audio preparation. The seats in the car are upholstered in fabric.
Photo: AvtoVAZ
Lada XRay, from 864 900 rubles
The hatchback Lada XRay got an upgraded robotic gearbox this spring. The new powertrain is paired with a 1.6-liter 16-valve engine producing 106 horsepower. AvtoVAZ claims that now gear changes are carried out about 30% faster compared to the previous gearbox thanks to a new algorithm of work. The minimum price tag for Lada XRay with a robot in the Comfort Light configuration is 864,900 rubles.
Photo: AvtoVAZ
Lada Vesta, from 913 900 rubles
Due to the Granta deficit, Lada Vesta has firmly established itself in first place in the rating of the best-selling cars in Russia. At the same time, the prices for the version of the sedan with a variator came very close to the psychological mark of a million rubles. So, for a car in the Classic Start Plus configuration, you will now have to pay from 913,900 rubles. For this money, the Russian sedan will be equipped with an electric drive for all windows, heated front seats and mirrors, as well as air conditioning and a cooled glove box. Engine – 1.6-liter with 113 horsepower.
Photo: AvtoVAZ
Renault Logan, from 926,000 rubles
It is now possible to buy a French sedan Renault Logan with a four-band “automatic” in our market for at least 926,000 rubles. A 106-horsepower 1.6-liter unit is installed under the hood of the front-wheel drive car. The maximum speed is 171 km / h. Among the options: air conditioning, on-board computer, electric front windows and heated rear window. Those wishing to purchase an additional “Winter package” will have to pay 16,990 rubles more.
Photo: Renault
Hyundai Solaris, from 1,041,000 rubles
The Korean sedan Hyundai Solaris has been present on our market for more than ten years and is localized at a plant near St. Petersburg. Last summer, the car underwent an update and, as is usually the case, added in price. At the moment, a Korean state employee with a six-speed automatic transmission can be found at dealers at a minimum price of 1,041,000 rubles. Such a sedan in the Active Plus configuration with a 1.4-liter 100 hp engine. equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system and a start assist function on an uphill. By default, the sedan in this version received MP3 support, alarm and Bluetooth.