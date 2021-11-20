Prices for these machines have not yet flown into space. Top 5 cheapest with “automatic” :: Autonews

In Russia, more than half of new cars sold are equipped with automatic transmissions (AKP). This trend could not be influenced even by the rapid rise in prices for cars in Russia, when automakers often rewrite price lists almost every month. At the same time, the cost of cars with “automatic” is traditionally significantly higher than analogs with “mechanics”. However, the demand for cars with automatic transmission is unlikely to decrease, as well as the desire of potential customers to find a car at lower prices. Let’s figure out what conditionally budget options for buying a car with automatic transmission are now offered by manufacturers in Russia.

Important: all prices are shown excluding imposed dealer equipment. Be careful when buying.

Lada Granta, from 724 500 rubles

Lada Granta became the first Russian production car to receive an automatic transmission. Since then, the title of the cheapest car with such a gearbox in our market has not changed. Now buy a car, which has recently undergone a major update, with a four-speed “automatic” by the Japanese company Jatco and a 1.6-liter petrol engine with a capacity of 98 hp. possible for at least 773,500 rubles. This sedan was equipped with 14-inch wheels, air conditioning and audio preparation. The seats in the car are upholstered in fabric.