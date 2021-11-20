Prince Harry, Adele and Julia Roberts: celebrities who quit smoking

November 18 is celebrated in the world No smoking day… According to the WHO, more than a billion people in the world are addicted to this addiction, including famous actors, singers and even royalty.

But some managed to overcome nicotine addiction. OBOZREVATEL talks about celebrities who quit smoking and share their experiences.

The popular singer Adele smoked 25 cigarettes a day before pregnancy. The singer quit smoking for the sake of her son. According to Female First, the star was afraid that the destructive habit would kill her.

The singer also had problems with her voice due to smoking, and in 2011 she was forced to stop her world tour due to bleeding in her throat.

“I liked smoking, but suddenly it became very scary that I would get sick and die from a disease associated with smoking,” Adele admitted.

Prince Harry also smoked cigarettes in his youth, but gave up before the wedding for the sake of his beloved Meghan Markle… Reported by the Daily Mail. In addition, Harry limited alcohol, began to exercise regularly and eat healthier.

Actress Sharon Stone suffered a stroke at the age of 46. While she was undergoing rehabilitation in the medical ward, she had a lot of free time to make the decision to quit. Stone smoked for half her life, but gave up on it for the sake of her health.

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher battled nicotine addiction for a long time. The movie star said in an interview that the book helped him Allen Carr “An easy way to quit smoking.” Prior to that, Ashton smoked forty cigarettes a day.

Actress Penelope Cruz shared that she also became addicted to cigarettes after filming a movie, when she had to smoke on camera. Penelope told the Telegraph magazine that she quit cigarettes because she wanted to have children.

Actress Julia Roberts couldn’t get pregnant. The gynecologists advised her to quit smoking. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the movie star admitted that it was hard for her without cigarettes. But a year after she began to lead a healthy lifestyle, she managed to become a mother. Now the star is raising three children.

Actress Jennifer Aniston also smoked for almost 20 years. Aniston is now doing yoga on a daily basis as it helps curb cigarette cravings. Her yoga includes deep breathing exercises that mimic smoking. For the Friends star, it helps relieve stress.

