Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey

British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will give an interview to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. It will air on CBS on March 7. About it informs O magazine, The Oprah Magazine.

The publication, citing a press release from CBS, notes that Winfrey will first talk to the prince’s wife. They will discuss Markle’s joining the royal family, marriage, motherhood, philanthropy and how she deals with social pressure. Then Prince Harry will join the conversation and the couple will talk about moving to the United States and plans for the future.

BBC Correspondent Johnny Diamond for the Royal Family News, stated that “three weeks of crazy speculation” about the content of the interview begins. “We can’t wait to know how it will be and what secrets about the last 2-3 years will be revealed,” said Diamond.

How notes CNN, Winfrey attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018 at Windsor Castle and now lives near them in Montecito, California, where the couple moved this year. Winfrey is also working with Harry on the mental health documentary series for Apple TV +.

On February 14, it became known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. The firstborn, who became the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, the couple had on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named Archie’s son Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife decided to step down as members of the British royal family and become “financially independent.” After that, they moved to Canada and then to the United States. In the fall, Meghan Markle, in her column for The New York Times, said that she had a miscarriage in July.