Prince Harry performed on the show with J.Lo

36-year-old Prince Harry was released for the first time since his return to America after Prince Philip’s funeral. The grandson of the British Queen took part in a large-scale concert called Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The event was not strictly entertainment: its main goal was to promote the need for vaccination around the world. Initially, Meghan Markle was also announced among the participants, but she still did not appear at the SoFi stadium in California. The Duchess of Sussex is in the last stages of pregnancy: an interesting situation prevented her from accompanying her husband during his funeral visit to Great Britain.