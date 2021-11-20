Prince Harry spoke about Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts: “I’m ashamed”

The first episodes of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s long-awaited documentary The Me You Can’t See have been released today on streaming service Apple TV +. Among them was a series, the hero of which was the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry was extremely frank in his conversation with the American TV presenter. He talked about why at some point he was drawn to excessive alcohol and drug use, when in his life he felt himself as much as possible, and for the first time about what he actually experienced when his wife Megan thought about suicide and wanted to commit suicide.

Today, remembering that day, Prince Harry says that he is ashamed of the way he handled this difficult situation.

I am a little ashamed of how I coped, how I got through the situation. When my wife and I were sitting in the hall, holding hands, and the lights went out, Megan began to cry. I felt so sorry for her and I was so angry with myself that we were stuck in this reality, in this situation. I was ashamed that everything was so bad, embarrassed to address my family, because, like many people of my age, I realized that I would not get what I needed from my family, ”said Harry.

We are talking about a joint release in January 2019. Then the couple attended the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil show at the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan Markle first told Oprah Winfrey about this episode in their life back in March this year, in a big interview with her husband, filmed in the backyard of their mansion in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Cirque du Soleil show at the Royal Albert Hall, January 16, 2019

During her first pregnancy, being six months old, Meghan Markle, unable to cope with stress due to the intense and aggressive press attention, contemplated suicide. She told her husband about this on the eve of a secular exit. In a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, Megan first revealed that there was a moment in her life when she didn’t want to live anymore: