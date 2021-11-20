Putin approved changes to the regulation on state awards of Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to the regulation on state awards of the Russian Federation. The corresponding decree appeared on the official portal legal information.

Now awards can be awarded for the socio-economic and technological development of Russia, as well as the spiritual, moral and civil-patriotic education of children and youth.

According to the document, the military educational organizations and educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have the opportunity to receive state awards for achievements not only in training qualified specialists, but also in educating Russian youth in the spirit of patriotism, respect for the history and traditions of the country, readiness to perform tasks to ensure defense and security of the individual, society and state.

At the same time, military medical organizations and medical institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs can receive a state award for services in emergencies, epidemics, hostilities, etc.

