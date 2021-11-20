https://ria.ru/20211120/orden-1759946728.html

Putin awarded Patriarch Kirill the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called

Putin awarded Patriarch Kirill the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called – Russia news today

Putin awarded Patriarch Kirill the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and congratulated him on his birthday, noting the efforts to strengthen the Russian Orthodox Church and … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T12: 35

2021-11-20T12: 35

2021-11-20T15: 09

religion

society

vladimir putin

Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759948132_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c10b8b925599787f78001e8c9c3be9df.jpg

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and congratulated him on his birthday, noting the efforts to strengthen the Russian Orthodox Church and awarding the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called. The ceremony took place in the Kremlin. The Patriarch turns 75 on Saturday. “Let me cordially congratulate you on your anniversary. You have chosen for yourself the path of spiritual, moral service. And you follow it with dignity, wisdom, deep understanding for the responsibility of our people, for the fate of Russia,” Putin said at the beginning of the ceremony The President added that the Russian Orthodox Church knew different times. “But today her voice again acquired great importance, they listen to him, trust him. And this is largely the result of your personal efforts and tireless pastoral labors,” Putin said. The President signed a decree on awarding the Patriarch the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called for his contribution to the preservation and development spiritual and cultural traditions. “For his outstanding contribution to the preservation and development of spiritual and cultural traditions, the strengthening of peace and harmony between peoples, to award the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (Gundyaev Vladimir Mikhailovich),” the press service of the Kremlin reports. Kirill (in the world Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyaev) was born on November 20, 1946 in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). His father, Mikhail Gundyaev, was a priest, and his mother was a German language teacher at school. He is the sixteenth patriarch of the Russian Church. On January 27, 2009, the Local Council of the Russian Orthodox Church elected him the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, and on February 1, 2009, his enthronement took place in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

https://ria.ru/20211120/patriarkh-1759585192.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759948132_176-0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c904f4dc2d16c6e6abf33718f743ecf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vladimir putin, patriarch kirill (vladimir gundyaev), russia