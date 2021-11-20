Putin is now deciding to invade Ukraine

“I hope he did not make a decision on this matter,” the official said.

Reznikov also claims that Putin is “testing the unity of the European Union, NATO allies,” as well as society in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, who visited Washington this week, said that he and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, came to the same conclusions regarding the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Reznikov stressed that some Ukrainian officials may initially have looked at the situation with less anxiety due to the “psychological immunity” developed over almost eight years of the conflict.

At the same time, Austin, during a meeting with Reznikov on Thursday, said that Washington “does not know what Putin is up to.” He noted that Moscow’s actions attracted US attention and called on the Kremlin to be open about military movements near the border with Ukraine.

Russian expert and military analyst Michael Kofman told WP that the movement of military equipment along the border with Ukraine could be preparation for an operation earlier in the year.

In late October, Western media began reporting on the movement of Russian troops to the border with Ukraine. The Washington Post, Politico and Bloomberg wrote about it. Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) recorded the movement of troops in the regions bordering Ukraine. In particular, they found videos and photos on social networks with clusters of Russian equipment in the Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov regions, as well as in Kursk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in mid-November that almost 100,000 Russian troops are near the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin called the publications of Western media about military equipment near the border with Ukraine as low-quality stuffing. The US fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, called “groundless pressure.”

