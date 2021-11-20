Putin is now deciding whether to invade Ukraine. “Testing the West for Strength”

Vladimir Putin is checking the unity of the EU and NATO, says Alexei Reznikov

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing the European Union’s strength by moving Russian military forces along the Ukrainian border. This statement was made by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov. He believes that the President of the Russian Federation is currently deciding whether to “go through the Ukrainian border.”

“He [Владимир Путин] checks the unity of the European Union, he checks the unity of NATO allies, he checks our society, Ukrainians, he checks Poland, the Baltic countries. We need to stop him before, not after, “- quoted by Alexei Reznikov The Washington Post.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with the head of the US military department Lloyd Austin. During a trip to Washington, he asked for additional military assistance to Kiev. According to Reznikov, now Putin is deciding whether to transfer the Russian army to Ukraine and “burn bridges” or “bargain and try to find something interesting for himself.”

Austin said earlier that the United States continues to monitor the situation on the border with Russia and Ukraine. He admitted that the meaning of the “last steps” is not clear to Washington.

Earlier, American media reported that Moscow was pulling troops to the borders of Ukraine. According to The Washington Post, videos on social networks in which the Russian military transport equipment to the south and west of the country caused panic in the United States and Europe. The Politico edition, citing satellite images, reported that the Russian army was also concentrated on the border between Russia and Belarus. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called these messages stuffing. After that, the head of the CIA, William Burns, arrived in Moscow. According to CNN, he was supposed to warn Russia about Ukraine and find out the Kremlin’s intentions.