Vladimir Putin has strengthened Russia’s position in all important areas, Wall Street Journal reporters say

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

It is time for Western countries to admit that Russia is not a weak state on which one can impose one’s opinion. This statement was made by Wall Street Journal journalists Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss. In their opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin forced Western countries to interact with him on his own terms.

“Vladimir Putin has sent down the wind with self-serving Western narratives about Russia as a dying power and any lingering skepticism about its ability to take its rightful place on the world stage. The Russian strongman has long learned the lessons he learned on the winding streets of Leningrad in the 1960s, for example: if a fight is inevitable, you must strike first, “Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss noted in the Wall Street Journal.

According to journalists, Putin “has mastered the skill of forcing stronger powers to deal with him on his own terms.” He also strengthened Moscow’s position in important areas: modernized the army, improved international fuel trade, created a ring of friendly states around the country and made it clear to foreign partners that NATO should not expand eastward.

Rumer and Weiss noted that Russia began to perceive Ukraine as a “NATO aircraft carrier parked on the border with Russia.” They also recalled that the conflict in South Ossetia in 2008 began after the alliance promised to include Georgia in its ranks. Rumer and Weiss argue that Western leaders simply did not take seriously the demands made by Putin at the 2007 Munich Security Conference. Then he recalled that the Western partners promised not to expand NATO eastward after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact.

In early October, it became known that Moscow and Washington are again discussing a possible meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland took part in the negotiations. Putin noted that he and Biden have developed “a working and quite stable relationship.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the United States could take place before the New Year. He specified that Putin and Biden will discuss NATO and Ukraine.