Russia now is not a weak state on which someone else’s opinion can be imposed. In this regard, it is time for Western countries to abandon such beliefs, writes The Wall Street Journal. According to the authors, this was achieved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They stressed that during his presidency, Putin was able to do almost everything to strengthen Moscow’s position in important areas. They wrote that the Russian leader had modernized the army as well as improved international fuel trade. In addition, the WSJ noted that he surrounded his country with a ring of friendly states, and also made it clear to foreign partners that the main condition for NATO is the refusal to expand to the east.

As a result, according to American journalists, Putin “let the selfish Western narratives go down the wind” about Russia as a dying power. The authors note that Putin is a “Russian strongman” who has learned life lessons long ago. He took them out on the “winding streets of Leningrad in the 1960s.” He realized that if a fight is inevitable, then you must strike the first blow. As a result, Putin was able to master “the skill of forcing stronger powers to deal with him on his own terms.”

Analysts say that with the interaction of NATO and Kiev, the Russian Federation began to perceive Ukraine as “something like a NATO aircraft carrier parked on the border with Russia.”

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty, Andrei Klimov, said that the United States would not fight with Russia over Ukraine, or anyone else. Washington will limit itself to sanctions.

Before that, US Senator Robert Menendez came up with new anti-Russian sanctions. They, according to the politician, should be applied if Russia starts “hostile actions” against Ukraine. The proposal is framed as an amendment to the draft defense budget for next year.