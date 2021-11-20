QR codes in the transport of Tatarstan: carriers are in despair, and people are hunting for a medical outlet 11/20/2021

There are only a couple of days left before the onset of “Black Monday” for all carriers of Tatarstan – starting from November 22, QR codes will be checked in the republic’s public transport. How it will all look in practice, apparently, even those who impose restrictions do not imagine. Absolutely everyone is now in panic: many passengers did not have time to receive the code, and carriers simply do not know how to implement the check in practice. The transport workers are indignant: the government has entrusted them with checking the codes, respectively, and the demand will also come from them. At the same time, conductors and drivers must perform work above the plan, but no one will pay them extra for new duties.

The code check will take place at the time of the passenger’s treatment. That is, no one will freeze people on the street and the bus should not stop at a bus stop. It is planned that the person who got on the transport will present the code immediately before paying for the ticket. If the code is not found or is invalidated, the person must be dropped off at the next stop. It is also important to remember that the conductor will ask the passenger for documents – it is not necessary to present a passport, any identity document (up to a personal pass) will do. To ensure control over innovations, mobile groups will be created.

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Tatarstan Vladimir Zhavoronkov stated that having the first vaccination with a two-stage vaccination will not be enough to travel by public transport. Conductors will only accept a valid QR code, which a person can receive after having suffered a confirmed coronavirus, vaccinated or has a medical outlet.

The tightening of measures is due to the fact that the rate of vaccination is not growing. Often people try to get a medical treatment from vaccination in any way.

– The population objectively does not want to be vaccinated. People come and say: I have chronic sinusitis, I need a medical outlet. But such diseases are not the basis for medical treatment, – says Zhavoronkov.

The Ministry of Health reminds that only age under 18 years of age, a history of severe allergic reactions, an acute illness or an exacerbation of a chronic disease can become a reason for medical removal – while chronic diseases in themselves are not a reason for medical removal.

Pregnant women can also be vaccinated – but only with Sputnik-V. Also, temporary medical treatment can be received by patients with oncology who are at the stage of treatment.

The QR code received as a result of medical removal does not work in shopping centers and other establishments where the presentation of the code is required – it is applicable only in transport. This is due to the fact that people with a medical withdrawal remain in a high-risk group and they need to be protected from society as much as possible. They will be allowed to ride on public transport because they cannot be prohibited from working.

Head of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tatarstan Farit Khanifov stated that they would not check codes on interregional routes. But at the same time, in any case, he will be asked when buying a ticket at the ticket office of the bus station.

And one more thing: a foreign vaccine does not give the right to travel by public transport in Tatarstan.

According to the decree, people over 60 years old who do not have a QR code will not be able to use public transport. According to Khanifov, from November 22, discount passes for the category of citizens 60+ who do not have a QR code will be frozen. Vaccination data for people over 60 are uploaded to a special database: according to it, today a little more than 40% of citizens with a reduced travel pass do not have a QR code. Accordingly, their cards will be blocked. Passes will be automatically unlocked after being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, equipment for reading QR codes in public transport has already arrived in Kazan. Now carriers have to pick them up individually and put them into operation over the weekend. All public transport must be equipped with special vehicles by Monday. In machines without a conductor, the time for treatment will inevitably increase.