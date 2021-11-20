Queen Elizabeth II and Johnny Depp are relatives!

Deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of genealogy, you can stumble upon completely unexpected coincidences or even find new members of your family. This is what the creators of the TV show are doing “Who do you think you are?“On NBC. True, they take as a basis the history of celebrities, who managed to find out a lot of interesting details about himself.

Viewers of the British program were especially intrigued by the relationship between actor Johnny Depp and Queen Elizabeth II. We all know Her Majesty. And although she has been seated on the throne for seven decades, in fact, she was not supposed to be in her place at all. In 1936, Lilibet’s uncle abdicated the crown, giving the throne to his brother, the father of Elizabeth II – George VI. After his sudden death in 1952, Lily was crowned and from that moment in her hands the welfare of the British people. But it is difficult not to agree with the fact that over the years of her reign she managed to win respect and recognition. Of course, the Queen’s family tree has already been researched far and wide, but who would have thought that she was associated with the American screen star.

Johnny Depp

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has arguably become one of the most talented and famous actors on the planet. His path began back in 1984 with a role in “A nightmare on elm street“. In the following decades, he won the recognition of the audience and became the ideal man for many fans. Depp’s talent can be appreciated in many high-grossing films such as “Edward Scissorhands“,”What’s eating Gilbert Grape?“, And of course, as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise”Pirates of the Caribbean“. However, the Hollywood star has much more in common with the British family than his obstinate pirate.

Queen Elizabeth II and Johnny Depp are related through King Edward III

Elizabeth II



According to the Huffington Post, there is a possibility that the Queen of England and actor Johnny Depp are distant relatives. A potential common member of the large family was the 20-time great-grandfather, thanks to whom they are 20-time cousins ​​to each other. Unfortunately, this unexpected connection cannot be confirmed for sure due to the fact that it was based on an unconfirmed marriage 600 years ago, concluded back in the 1400s. However, genealogist Nick Barrat is firmly convinced that the likelihood of a common origin is very high. Perhaps, with this outcome, Johnny could become the Honorable Duke, and a distant relative would support the famous brother during high-profile trials with his ex-wife.

