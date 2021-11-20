https://ria.com/20211119/embargo-1759905310.html

Rada registered the law on the embargo on the import of goods from Belarus

KIEV, 19 November – RIA Novosti. The draft law on the embargo on the import of goods from Belarus was registered on Friday on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. “The draft law on the embargo on the import of goods, the country of origin of which is the Republic of Belarus,” says the card to the bill, published on the website of the Rada. there is no document on the parliament’s website. The author of the initiative is the deputy from the pro-presidential faction “Servant of the People” Alexander Danutsa.

