Rally against COVID-19 vaccinations takes place in Vilnius

More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, the DELFI news agency reported. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, the DELFI news agency reported.

According to the agency, the protesters gathered in the Cathedral Square and moved towards the buildings of the government and the Diet, chanting the slogan “Power serves the people, and not vice versa.”

“The police clarified that there were from 1.5 to 2 thousand people. There have been no incidents yet,” the message says.

According to DELFI, the organizer of the rally is the former parliamentary candidate Astra Genovaite Astrauskaite, who had previously received a fine of 370 euros and a ban on participating in public events until June next year for organizing a rally in front of the Sejm in August. A permit was issued for a rally of 500 people.

On August 10, several thousand people gathered in front of the Diet to express their opposition to the government’s planned restrictions on people who are not immune to the coronavirus or who do tests. After the official end of the rally, some of the participants refused to leave. Riots broke out, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

