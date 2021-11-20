https://ria.ru/20211120/koronavirus-1759971152.html
Rally against COVID-19 vaccinations takes place in Vilnius
A rally against COVID-19 vaccinations is being held in Vilnius – Russia news today
Rally against COVID-19 vaccinations takes place in Vilnius
More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, the DELFI news agency reported. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T16: 56
2021-11-20T16: 56
2021-11-20T16: 56
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Vilnius
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0c/1745499814_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_26caa223e6d25a8f1d2abe2eded4350d.jpg
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the news agency DELFI. not vice versa. “” The police clarified that there were from 1.5 to 2 thousand people. There have been no incidents yet. a fine of 370 euros and a ban on participating in public events until June next year for organizing a rally in front of the Diet in August. The permit was issued for a rally of 500. On 10 August, several thousand people gathered in front of the Sejm to express their opposition to government-planned restrictions on people who are not immune to the coronavirus or taking tests. After the official end of the rally, some of the participants refused to leave. Riots broke out, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.
https://ria.ru/20211120/koronavirus-1759964999.html
Vilnius
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0c/1745499814_185-0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88b985090476d60fc8f16350084977ed.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, vilnius, covid-19 coronavirus
Rally against COVID-19 vaccinations takes place in Vilnius
According to the agency, the protesters gathered in the Cathedral Square and moved towards the buildings of the government and the Diet, chanting the slogan “Power serves the people, and not vice versa.”
“The police clarified that there were from 1.5 to 2 thousand people. There have been no incidents yet,” the message says.
According to DELFI, the organizer of the rally is the former parliamentary candidate Astra Genovaite Astrauskaite, who had previously received a fine of 370 euros and a ban on participating in public events until June next year for organizing a rally in front of the Sejm in August. A permit was issued for a rally of 500 people.
On August 10, several thousand people gathered in front of the Diet to express their opposition to the government’s planned restrictions on people who are not immune to the coronavirus or who do tests. After the official end of the rally, some of the participants refused to leave. Riots broke out, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.
Russian doctors named a rare consequence of coronavirus