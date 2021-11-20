https://ria.ru/20211120/koronavirus-1759971152.html

Rally against COVID-19 vaccinations takes place in Vilnius

More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, the DELFI news agency reported. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. More than a thousand people gathered in the center of Vilnius on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the news agency DELFI. not vice versa. “” The police clarified that there were from 1.5 to 2 thousand people. There have been no incidents yet. a fine of 370 euros and a ban on participating in public events until June next year for organizing a rally in front of the Diet in August. The permit was issued for a rally of 500. On 10 August, several thousand people gathered in front of the Sejm to express their opposition to government-planned restrictions on people who are not immune to the coronavirus or taking tests. After the official end of the rally, some of the participants refused to leave. Riots broke out, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

