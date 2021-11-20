Rare Out: Look at Halle Berry and her boyfriend Wan Hunt

Last weekend in Los Angeles, a gala evening was held at the Museum of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, dedicated to the history of the film industry and its cultural influence. The event was attended by many stars, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman, and Halle Berry, who came accompanied by her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.



Halle Berry and Van Hunt.

Halle opted for a little black Etro dress with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves. She complemented the laconic look with Dolce & Gabbana shoes and D’Orazio jewelry. As for Wang, he donned a classic three-piece suit. This is Berry’s second social outing with Hunt: in April, the lovers attended the Academy Awards together.

The relationship between 55-year-old Halle Berry and 51-year-old Van Hunt became known in September last year. The actress often uploads joint photos with her boyfriend, and I must say that we have not seen her so radiant and happy for a long time. But before meeting Hunt, Berry often said in interviews that she did not need a partner and that she felt great in a relationship with herself.

Recall that Halle has two children: seven-year-old Maceo from French actor Olivier Martinez and 13-year-old Nala from fashion model Gabriel Aubrey.

Photo: Getty Images