RBK: Russian Railways will cancel or reduce the frequency of running 44 trains

2021-11-21T00: 42

economy

Russian Railways

federal passenger company

Russia

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of the Russian Railways Open Joint Stock Company, will cancel or reduce the frequency of 44 long-distance trains, according to the RBC agency, citing a telegram from the carrier. The reason for the revision of the timetable was a drop in consumer demand. connecting Moscow with St. Petersburg, Murmansk, Adler, Nizhny Novgorod and a number of other cities. At the same time, for the period of the upcoming New Year holidays, the company plans to introduce about 500 additional trains into the schedule. They will go to the most popular destinations: the central part of the country, the Black Sea coast and popular ski resorts. “The train schedules may be revised upwards again,” the agency quotes a statement from the company’s press service. This will happen if necessary and in high demand. It is noted that on the routes that will affect the changes, passengers can use alternative trains. Russian Railways, due to a decrease in passenger traffic amid COVID-19, cut more than 200 long-distance trains in the spring. After easing the restrictions, the company began restoring previously canceled trains. Almost 90% of canceled trains were returned.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

economy, russian railways, federal passenger company, russia