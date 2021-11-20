Reading action: Dostoevsky has a new home, Will Smith has a new book | Articles

A new museum center dedicated to Fyodor Dostoevsky has opened in Moscow. The Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky was left without trustees and, apparently, without part of the repertoire. The main ballet forum in Russia has moved to autumn due to the pandemic, but now Dance open will return in April … And Will Smith – to Russia, and not alone, but with a new book. Izvestia chose the most interesting in the world of art for a week.

Worthy of a genius

On the day of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fyodor Dostoevsky, a renovated museum center was opened. “Dostoevsky’s Moscow House” is located in the building of the northern wing of the former Mariinsky Hospital for the Poor, where the classic spent his childhood.

The opening was attended by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin , who wrote in the book for honored guests: “Many thanks to the organizers, devotees for preserving the memory of F.M. Dostoevsky – a genius thinker and patriot of Russia ”.

Photo: TASS / Gavriil Grigorov

The center of the exposition was the memorial apartment where Dostoevsky spent the first 15 years of his life. The atmosphere in it was recreated according to the recollections of the younger brother of the writer Andrei Mikhailovich.

According to the director of the center Pavel Fokin, in the new museum you can see items that have never been exhibited in full before. Such is, for example, the collection of mourning ribbons, which after the funeral was collected by the writer’s widow Anna Grigorievna. The museum also presents unique lifetime editions of Dostoevsky’s works and photographs, prints, many of which are autographed with donations.

According to Pavel Fokin, he and his colleagues wanted to create a museum of a strong man.

“ He possessed amazing strength of mind and will, was able to overcome the most incredible trials and always came out of them as a winner, full of hope and optimism ”, – summed up the director of the center.

Looking forward to April

The gala concert of dance stars on November 14 ends the 20th season of Dance Open – the largest international ballet forum in Russia. The decoration of the festival was the performance of the leading European troupes – the National Ballet of Spain and Introdans , and the latter performed in Russia as part of the “Golden Season” – this is how dancers from the Netherlands called their tour in honor of their 50th anniversary. Petersburg audiences the theater showed the bewitching ballet-ritual Kaash by Akram Khan, grotesque Promenade by Robert Buttle and tragicomedy WHIM, Fractured Fairytale by Alexander Ekman.

Part of the educational events of the festival took place online , including a flamenco master class by Ruben Olmo, organized by the National Ballet of Spain and the Boris Eifman Dance Academy.

Photo: MAMT

But The main discussion of the Dance Open Talk forum took place in person. The heroes of the evening were heads of ballet companies, theater managers and producers, ballet experts, and dance critics.

The forum, which has been held since its foundation in the spring, has moved into a pandemic for the autumn-winter period, the head of the festival, Ekaterina Galanova, complained in a conversation with Izvestia.

– But we believe this is the last time, ”she said. – We still hope that later we will be able to hold the festival, as has historically happened, in April and plan everything exactly for April. The whole world is used to it.

Father Will

The autobiographical book of Will by one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors, Will Smith, has been published in Russia. And the premiere of the film “King Richard” with his participation is expected.

In a conversation with Izvestia, Smith promised to come to Russia to personally present the book.

“To some extent, it was my trips to Russia that prompted me to start working on an autobiographical book,” the actor admitted. – I realized that I have something to say and that there are people who will listen to me with gratitude. In Russia, for the first time, I felt like I was not just an actor who was needed only to entertain. No, they were drawn to me as to a person whose opinion they value and are interested in.

Photo: Overbrook Entertainment

In the film King Richard, which will be released in Russia on November 18, Smith played the father of famous tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. He calls his character “the great guy.”

– But grandiose not because he raised two of the greatest athletes of our time, leading them through all the inevitable obstacles, – the actor explains, – but because he saved them both physically and mentally.

Smith, a father of two, sees the film as a warning to parents and encourages them to remember that children’s psyche is fragile.

Torso and sapphires

The painting by the Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte “Naked torso in the clouds” for the first time in its history is put up for auction. Bonhams auction house estimated it at $ 6-9 million. The painting was on display at the 1948 Rene Magritte Los Angeles exhibition, and then was in the private collection of the artist Amalia de Schultess. Bonhams representatives confirmed to Izvestia that since 1948 none of the specialists had seen the work.

– We cannot know for sure why the painting was not shown, but it can be assumed that the canvas was so dear to Amalia that she could not imagine life without him , – said in Bonhams.

Photo: Bonhams

A at the Sotheby’s auction in Geneva for $ 885 thousand were sold the jewelry of the house of the Romanovs, including a brooch with a sapphire and a diamond. The collection belonged to the aunt of Emperor Nicholas II, Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna, who, after the February Revolution, entrusted her friend, British antiques dealer Albert Henry Stopford, to take them out of Russia. Stopford managed to deliver the jewelry collection from St. Petersburg to London. In total – 244 decorations.

After the death of Maria Pavlovna, the jewelry was owned by her daughter, Princess of Greece and Denmark, Elena, and then her heirs. For the first time they got to the auction at Sotheby’s in Geneva in 2009.

The trustees are gone

The Board of Trustees, which worked at the Gorky Moscow Art Theater under ex-artistic director Eduard Boyakov, announced a break with the theater. At the same time, the trustees have already invested 150 million rubles in the institution and were going to invest another 95 million with the state annual budget of 389 million.

According to Igor Kudryashkin, Commercial Director of UMMC, relations with the theater were based on a creative policy formulated and pursued by Eduard Boyakov.

– To date, we do not know the plans of the new CEO. This, as well as the reputation of Mr. Kekhman, made us decide to end cooperation, – Igor Kudryashkin emphasized.

Photo: Izvestia / Christina Kormilitsina

The board of trustees noted that thanks to his funds, the Moscow Art Theater. M. Gorky has released the performances “Nuremberg Waltz”, “Laurel”, “The Prime Minister Has Few Friends”, “Pink Dress”, “Pinocchio”.

In response to the council’s decision, new CEO Vladimir Kekhman promised to close all trusteeship projects.

In his opinion, what and how the Boards of Trustees do is irrelevant for the existence of the theater – to a greater extent it is a form associated with respect for the theater plus what is. And the Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky, according to the general director, has funding from the Ministry of Culture.

“We have a very clear road here,” remarked Kekhman in an interview with Izvestia. – Unfortunately, I will have to close almost all projects that were made by the Board of Trustees. Because they are all unprofitable.