Red Moon winked at residents of Vladivostok during the longest eclipse in 500 years (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years was observed by the Russians on Friday, November 19. Our eternal companion was almost completely covered by the shadow of the Earth, and from this the Moon acquired an ominous reddish tint. And although this astronomical phenomenon was best seen in Chukotka, Kamchatka and in the Magadan region, the inhabitants of Vladivostok also gave vivid night impressions and photographs (Muscovites got even less). The photographer VL.ru also looked at the moon that day.

According to Roskosmos, this was a partial shadow eclipse of the moon – the longest since the 15th century. If you make strict measurements, then it lasted 3 hours 28 minutes, the maximum phase began at 19:04 Vladivostok time … However, if we discard the numbers, then there remains an almost apocalyptic spectacle of how the Earth’s companion is gradually covered with darkness, and trying to send reflected light through the shadow , the lunar disk fills with a reddish tint.

It is noteworthy that only residents of the Far East were able to enjoy such a view among all Russians. It seems that November 19 every year will give Vladivostok residents an unusual spectacle: last year the freezing rain also seemed beautiful at first … In general, it’s good that everything ended well: if you missed the mesmerizing eclipse yesterday, you can see it in magnification, on VL.ru images today.