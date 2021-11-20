Regions of the Ural Federal District set records for the incidence of coronavirus

More than 30 thousand Russians are infected with coronavirus daily

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

Two regions of the Ural Federal District – Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions – are among the leaders in the incidence of coronavirus infection. In total, 37 120 new cases of infection were detected in Russia over the past day. This is reported by the federal operational headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

“Over the past 24 hours, 37 120 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. 1,254 deaths were recorded. In a day, 36,172 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the organization’s official website says.

Among the Ural regions, the largest number of infections is in the Sverdlovsk region – 749 people. The Chelyabinsk region is also in the lead – 606 cases and 30 deaths – this is a repeat of the record, which was recorded several times in October and November. In the Perm Territory – 696 infected, in the Tyumen region – 333, in the Kurgan region – 212. In the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 260 and 142 cases, respectively.

Earlier, URA.RU wrote that the incidence in the Russian Federation has begun to gradually decrease. So, in mid-November, it was reported that the coronavirus infection of Russians for the fifth day in a row has been steadily decreasing.