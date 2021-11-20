Renata Piotrowski on three films with Ryan Reynolds and one TV series with Paul Rudd

Cinema

By the weekend, I propose to arrange a “Ryan Reynolds Marathon” – a favorite of women and one of the most talented artists of our time. First, take a look at the fresh action comedy “Red notice” Rawson Marshall Thurber, where Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot played alongside Reynolds. In the story, an Egyptian billionaire promises a generous reward to the one who delivers Cleopatra’s three precious eggs to his daughter’s wedding, and the FBI agent uses this call as an opportunity to catch the most wanted art thief.

The film is light and funny, the theme is criminal – but not a single one was killed.

Another picture with Reynolds is kept in a similar tone – a comedy thriller “The bodyguard of the killer’s wife” Patrick Hughes, which also features Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. Here, too, there is a tyrant billionaire, and Reynolds plays a professional elite bodyguard who … on the advice of his psychotherapist drops everything and goes on vacation to Italy. The actor, as always, copes with the genre with a bang – the film will definitely cheer you up!

And I advise you to end the “marathon” by watching a sci-fi comedy action movie “The main character” Sean Levy, which I talked about in detail last time. Let me remind you that in this film, Ryan Reynolds’ hero unexpectedly discovers that the world around him is part of a video game, and he himself is just a minor character. The main mystery – does he have a chance to become the main one and change something?

I recommend the picture for viewing in the cinema “Coupe number six” Juho Kuosmanen co-produced by Finland, Estonia, Russia and Germany. The film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival – and won the Grand Prix, and will be released in Russia on November 25. Look, even if you are afraid of festival cinema and are tired of Yuri Borisov, without whom, as once without Danila Kozlovsky or Sasha Petrov, it seems that not a single domestic film premiere can do. Here Borisov is not a gloomy character we are used to, the director revealed completely new nuances and notes in him, and this role is a great success for the actor. The plot is simple: a student from Finland gets on the Moscow-Murmansk train, where she is forced to share a cramped compartment with a rude Russian miner. No special effects – simple human life and simple truths – and after such a movie, the soul is always warm.

Serials

First season of dramedy released on Apple TV “The Psychiatrist Next Door” Michael Showalter. Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, who is not so easy to recognize! Recently, American actors quite often delight with complex transformations – and this is evidence, among other things, of the ingenious work of make-up artists and cameramen, in this area of ​​the industry a serious professional leap is obvious. The topic of psychologists and psychiatrists has long been relevant for the United States – but for us it is still a novelty. According to the plot of the picture, the psychiatrist not only changes the life of his patient Marty, but also completely takes over his will – and it will take him 30 years to regain control and again become the master of his fate.

The 2019 Apple TV I missed out on and now highly recommend to everyone – biography project “Dickinson”: This is the story of the famous American poet Emily Dickinson and her family. During the life of the rebel, Emily, who did not want to get married and boldly violated the boundaries that society and family set for her, published less than 10 poems, and real fame came to her only after her death. The series is intended, rather, for a youth audience – especially Generation Z will love the musical setting. The story is fascinating and informative – a great opportunity to captivate teenagers with classical poetry! It’s been three seasons now.

Exhibitions

And hurry up to get acquainted with the talents of the new time at the festival of contemporary art ADVENT. BEGINNING, which will be held from November 19 to December 5 in the exhibition halls of the Union of Artists in the West Wing of the New Tretyakov Gallery. The task is to show the works of modern authors, and therefore, on one site, they will combine contemporary and modern art in various areas of art: painting, graphics, sculpture, installation, digital and video-art. Among the participating authors are Ksenia Fleischer, Alexandra Eliseeva, Misha Goodwin, Larisa Preobrazhenskaya, Valeria Vetvitskaya. And on December 1, with the partnership of NUST MISIS, for the first time in Russia, a round table on the topic “NFT and NFT-marketplaces. Crypto Renaissance in the world of art” will take place – and we will finally figure out whether it is worth investing in NFT and digital art!