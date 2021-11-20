Repetition of the death record. Topical about the pandemic for November 20 – RBC

In Hungary, anti-axers were offered a choice between vaccination and death, in the Krasnodar Territory, on New Year’s Eve, they will not be allowed to enter cafes and shopping centers without QR codes, experts said what should not be done before revaccination. The main thing about the pandemic – in the RBC review

Situation in Russia

The country identified 37,120 new cases of COVID-19 per day, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected has exceeded 9.2 million, 7.9 million people have recovered. Over 262 thousand have died. Over the past day, 1254 people have died from the coronavirus, exactly the same number of deaths was called by the headquarters the day before.

The level of collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 50%, the operational headquarters said. Among the regions, the highest indicator was noted in Chukotka (73.2%), the lowest – in Dagestan (23.5%). Rospotrebnadzor stated that in order to achieve herbal immunity, at least 80% of the adult population must be vaccinated.

In the Krasnodar Territory, QR codes will be introduced to visit shopping centers. The restriction will be in effect from November 22 to January 18, 2022.

Head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg supported the idea of ​​depriving doctors of their diplomas, who advise not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Such doctors use their official position to the detriment of people and therefore they should be deprived of the opportunity to work in their specialty, he said.

The experts interviewed by RBC gave advice on what can and cannot be done before revaccination. In particular, before the third vaccination, you should eat protein foods necessary for the production of specific antibodies, and it is better to refuse chocolate or smoked meats.

According to the results of a study of the Sputnik V vaccine in Belarus, its effectiveness was estimated at more than 96%. More than 1.2 million full courses of revaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian drug were carried out in the country.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov found it difficult to guess when the pandemic will end. “At first we thought that the pandemic would end in six months – in a year. Now we see that we were wrong in our calculations. We will soon have two years of this pandemic and so far there is no end in sight, ”he said.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories – read the RBC material.

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 255.3 million people, of which more than 5.1 million have died.

The leader in the number of confirmed cases remains the United States, where more than 47 million infected have been identified. India is in second place (over 34.4 million), Brazil is in third (over 21.9 million), Great Britain is in fourth (over 9.7 million), and Russia is in fifth. Over 8.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkey, over 7.1 million in France.

Compulsory coronavirus vaccination will be introduced in Austria from February 2022. “There are too many political forces, opponents of vaccination and fake news in our country, which incite too many people to refuse vaccination,” explained Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in the end everyone will have to get vaccinated. “Even anti-Axis will understand that either they get vaccinated or they die,” he said.

Bavaria will impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated and cancel Christmas markets amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The US has approved a third dose of COVID vaccine for adults. Those who have completed the full course of vaccination with a drug approved in the country can be revaccinated. You can get an additional dose six months after the last vaccination.