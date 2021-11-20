Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Amina Muaddi’s favorite jeans this summer

The creators of the Italian brand The Attico, Gilda Ambrosio and Georgia Tordini, continue to produce commercial hits, and not limited to one category (as is often the case with accessories) and go beyond their usual aesthetics. Until recently, Instagram was full of bright pumps with ties, neon green jackets, short shirt dresses and countless The Attico sequins, and now baggy cargo jeans have come to the fore (along with a zebra print bikini).

@worldfamoushouseofmac

And although they are from the autumn collection, they are actively worn now, including by Rihanna, Amina Muaddi and Kylie Jenner, which means that the trend on cargo will not keep you waiting. By the way, we saw these Fern jeans in the street style of the Paris Haute Couture Week – before the Chanel show, Pernil Teisbeck posed in them. What to wear with cargo? Following the example of the stars, combine them with crop tops, pointed pumps or sandals and a laconic bag, and on top you can throw a half-open cropped jacket.

The Attico fall-winter 2021 collection is released in two parts. The first drop, which is positioned as pre-fall, was released back in June, and the same pair in camouflage and classic colors has already been sold out on the brand’s website. In anticipation of the second drop later this summer, we suggest paying attention to several alternatives that may come in handy right now.

Isabel Marant, 31,456 rubles, farfetch.com

Stella McCartney, 25,165 rubles, farfetch.com

See by Chloé, 8328 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Amapô, 11,764 rubles, farfetch.com

Stella McCartney, 18341 rubles, net-a-porter.com